Senior leadership helps West Milford golf reach season milestones

After a 2026 season of consistently built memories, one truly stands out for Mac Morando, the coach for the West Milford High School boys golf program.

“Our match against Wayne Valley (on April 28) sticks out,’’ Morando said. “We made a goal this season to shoot in the 170’s as a team. That day we shot 178 and it was a big moment for the team.

“We play in a very tough Division (Big North Conference Independence Division) with some very talented golfers so we make our own personal and team goals when it comes to specific seasons and matches and to break into the 170’s near the end of the season meant a lot to the program.’’

Proper leadership was present for the Highlanders all season.

“Seniors Mason Moore and Ryan Buck both were consistent with their play in matches and their effort at practice,’’ Morando said. “Ryan’s game improved a lot and he came into this season ready to be our No. 2 golfer.

“Mason brought a lot of skill and a love for the game. He can hit all types of shots and was someone that helped us achieve some of our goals. In the county tournament, Mason was two strokes off the lead and we were all very proud of him for that effort.’’

Plenty of student athletes on the roster also improved as golfers throughout the course of the season.

“Seniors Tyler Buck and Logan Amundson continued to improve throughout the season,’’ Morando said. “Logan was a new addition to the team and was a staple in the lineup. Tyler improved his game from last year, becoming more consistent and someone we counted on each match.

“Nick Locke was another senior that has been with us all four years acquiring experience and growing each season. He is someone that loves the game, values practice time and was very excited about his senior season.’’

The Highlanders are moving in the right direction and are optimistic about the prospects for the 2027 season.

“I have a few juniors returning next year that seem to have caught the golf bug,’’ Morando said. “They are consistently telling me about their excursions on the local courses and I’m hopeful they’ll continue to progress this off season.’’