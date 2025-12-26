West Milford boys’ basketball embraces rebuild

The West Milford High School boys basketball struggled in the very early going of the regular season against considerably tough opposition on the court.

But, one area they haven’t struggled with is giving optimal effort, no matter if they’re winning or behind in a given game.

“We’d like to compete in each game and qualify for the (NJSIAA) state playoffs for the fourth straight year,’’ West Milford head Mac Morando said.

Key returning varsity experienced student athletes helping the Highlanders toward their goals this winter season include John DelVecchio (senior, guard) and Logan Deaver (junior, forward).

Promising newcomers include Daniel Hart (senior, forward), Marcus Caines (senior, center), Delvin Pena (senior, guard), Kevin Rodriguez (senior, guard), Josh Moreno (junior, forward), Blake Tyburczy (sophomore, guard) and Nate Janeski (sophomore, guard).

Leadership will be important for the Highlanders when considering their long and challenging 2025-26 schedule.

“Kevin Rodriguez, John DelVecchio and Daniel Hart [are looked upon as leaders],’’ Morando said. “I’m hoping they all use their voices to help a young and new team to play collectively. The quicker we can all get on the same page the quicker we can improve. I’m hoping they continue to fight throughout the season and handle adversity with the grit I know they have.’’

The Highlanders tallied an overall record of 15-13 with a mark of 7-3 in the Big North Conference Independence last season. They advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 2 sectional tournament last winter as the No. 9 seed and topped eighth seeded Ramsey in the first round before being defeated by No. 1 Pascack Valley.

The Highlanders compete in the Big North Conference Independence along with Passaic Valley, Wayne Hills, Wayne Valley, Lakeland and Fair Lawn. Morando views this as a rebuilding year with his team playing the role of a spoiler on the court. He sees Wayne Valley, Wayne Hills and Fair Lawn as being among the top teams to beat in the Independence Division.

“It’s a young team so I think as the season progresses we will see them gain valuable experience,’’ Morando said.