Senior captains anchor West Milford boys basketball

Throughout the rigorous schedule that the West Milford High School boys’ basketball program continually encounters this season, the Highlanders consistently give an optimal effort and are very competitive on the court.

Keeping the Highlanders focused and determined this winter are a trio of senior captains-John DelVecchio, Daniel Hart and Kevin Rodriguez.

“I chose them because they’ve shown dedication to the program that is emblematic of the culture we’re trying to create,’’ West Milford coach Mac Morando said. “They’ve attended workouts, practices, summer and fall leagues all in effort to help the team grow and build chemistry. They also echo the messages and habits we’re trying to instill in the underclassman.’’

The three leaders have constantly gotten better in their all important roles on the team.

“John has improved as a leader, he has become someone I can count on when it comes to what we’re seeing on the court,’’ Morando said. “Daniel has always been smart on the court and has a great understanding of what we want to do. He also has been a voice that people respect. What has improved is his propensity to speak up, he knows he can help in that way to all his teammates.

“Kevin has a natural ability to lead and motivate his teammates. He did this prior to being named captain. He is fiery and you can feel the intensity he brings to the team.’’

It’s important to mention the variety of areas at which the captains help their teammates become better basketball players.

“I think the main thing they’ve shown the team is how to be unselfish and be a part of the team,’’ Morando said. “They’ve shown that they’ll do whatever role the team needs and they’ll do it with the best of their abilities. That is so important for young athletes to see their leaders doing.’’

West Milford was scheduled to host Fair Lawn in a Big North Conference Independence Division game on Thursday. Several players have contributed substantially for the Highlanders this year.

“Marcus Caines (senior) is our starting center and he is a tough kid who battles every single day and from his freshman year has improved tremendously,’’ Morando said. “At practice, everyone has a tough time guarding Marcus.

“Delvin Pena (senior) is the hardest working person on our team. His dedication, tenacity and perseverance is admirable. He is a student of the game and genuinely loves basketball.’’