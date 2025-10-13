Sports roundup: Highlanders win 7 in a row

Julie Plewa connected for four goals; Addison Tyburczy added a goal and an assist; and Samantha Ryba also scored to power the West Milford High School field hockey team to a 6-0 victory over Passaic Tech at home Saturday afternoon, Oct. 11.

Ava Scrimenti and Taylor Keegan each had two assists, and Addyson Seidner also assisted a goal to aid the decision.

West Milford, which has won a season-high seven straight games, takes a 12-1 record into its game at River Dell at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Here’s how other West Milford teams fared last week:

Boys soccer

The top-seeded Highlanders suffered a 2-0 loss to eighth-seeded Wayne Valley in the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament at home Oct. 11.

The loss was just the second this season for West Milford (9-2-1). The team has been led offensively by Will Dent (12 goals, three assists) and Danny Bauer (six goals, six assists).

West Milford will play host to Highland Park at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.

Girls soccer

West Milford, seeded ninth, bowed to top-seeded DePaul, 7-0, in the quarterfinal round of the PCT there Oct. 11.

In a regular-season game Oct. 8, the Highlanders blanked Passaic Valley, 8-0, at home.

Sara Wardlaw led the team with three goals, with Catherine Coyle adding a goal and two assists and Katie Ralicki totaling a goal and an assist.

Paige Polglaze didn’t have to face a shot to earn the shutout.

West Milford (5-7-1) was set to play at Kinnelon at 4 p.m. Oct. 16.

Girls tennis

Sonja Kleinfelder (first singles), Amber O’Connor (second singles), Natalie Kinahan (third singles), Julia Meyer-Pflug and Grace Melucci (first doubles), and Ava Tecchio and Natalie Breckenridge (second doubles) all competed as West Milford bowed to Wayne Hills, 5-0, there Tuesday, Oct. 9.

West Milford (3-8-1) was scheduled to complete its season in a home match against Wallkill Valley at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14.

Girls volleyball

West Milford is seeded seventh for the PCT and was scheduled to play host to 10th-seeded Passaic Valley in a second-round match Wednesday, Oct. 15.

The Highlanders (6-5) also were to play at DePaul in a regular-season match at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 16.

Cross country

Amanda Harvey placed first with a time of 19:03 and was followed by teammates Ciara Clinton, third in 19:15, and Brenna Traverso, fourth in 20:34, at the Big North Independence Division championships Tuesday, Oct. 7 at Darlington Park in Mahwah.

Matteo Balestrieri placed ninth to lead the boys contingent with a time of 18:25. Benjamin Torres (14th in 19:09), Brody Scully (17th in 19:21), Noah Diodonet (18th in 19:28), Sebastian Patino (19th in 19:31) and Michael Ray (24th in 19:50) all finished with a time below 20:00.