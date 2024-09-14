West Milford beats Dover

The West Milford High School football team defeated Dover, 27-7, at home Friday evening, Sept. 13.

Marcus Morgan made two touchdowns for the Highlanders (3-0) and Aydin Deane and Jeffrey Papienuk each made one. Braden Amundson kicked three extra points.

No other statistics were available.

The Highlanders also won their first two games of the season: against Paramus, 21-3, there Aug. 30 and against Jefferson, 42-15, there Sept. 6.

Dover (1-2) beat Morris Hills, 28-13, at home Aug. 30, then lost to Vernon, 27-7, there Sept. 6.

West Milford will play at Passaic Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.