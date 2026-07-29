West Milford football team shines in summer competitions

West Milford High School’s football team turned months of offseason training into strong performances during July competitions, with both the linemen and skill players excelling in summer events.

The Highlanders’ offensive and defensive linemen competed in the Lakeland and Wayne Valley Strongman Challenges, testing their strength, power and endurance against other northern New Jersey football programs.

West Milford won the Lakeland Strongman Challenge before placing third overall among 21 teams at the Wayne Valley Strongman Challenge, the highest finish in program history.

The Highlanders also captured first place in three individual events at Wayne Valley: the Snake, the Sled Pull and the Truck Push.

Meanwhile, West Milford’s skill players competed in the Lakeland 7-on-7 tournament, where coaches highlighted the team’s execution, teamwork and preparation on both offense and defense.

The Highlanders will open the 2026 season with two home games at McCormack Field. West Milford will host High Point at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, followed by a 6:30 p.m. game against Lakeland on Friday, Sept. 4, during Youth Night.