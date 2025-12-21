West Milford girls basketball opens season with win

Sarah Benowitz totaled 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, Delaney Piecuch collected 10 points, eight steals, four assists and two rebounds and Ava Scrimenti added seven points, 14 rebounds, one block, one steal and one assist as the West Milford High girls’ basketball team defeated Indian Hills, 46-24, in its season-opener on Thursday, Dec. 17,at home.

Aiding the victory for the Lady Highlanders were Sara Foley (six points, three rebounds), Aleksandra Ljusic (three points), Katie Ralicki (four points), Sara Wardlaw (one point), Amanda Harvey (one point), Alyssa Kral (three rebounds) and Peyton Sibley (one rebound).

West Milford (1-1) will meet Ramsey in the first round of the Pequannock Tournament on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. before playing in the championship or consolation game on Dec. 30.

Boys Basketball

Delvin Pena scored a team-high 11 points and Blake Tyburczy added seven points as West Milford bowed to Westwood, 63-38, on Friday night at home.

In its season-opener on Wednesday, Dec. 17, Josh Moreno had a team-high 22 points as the Highlanders dropped a 64-54 decision to Indian Hills on the road.

West Milford (0-2) will take place in the Pequannock Tournament and will play Montville on Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. before playing in either the championship or consolation game on Dec. 30.

Ice Hockey

Timmy Riche totaled three goals and three assists, Joe Barroquerio added two goals and four assists, Max Diee had two goals and an assist and Jack Murphy also scored to power the Highlanders to an 8-1 victory over Ramsey on Dec. 14 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne.

West Milford has been led offensively this season by Barroquerio (seven goals, 18 assists), Riche (12 goals, 12 assists) and Diee (nine goals, six assists).

Goalie Matt Montena has stopped 258 shots good for a .900 save percentage.

West Milford will meet Mahwah on Dec. 26 at the Ice Vault Arena in Wayne at 9:15 p.m.

Wrestling

The Highlanders were scheduled to wrestle their first dual meet of the winter at Ramapo on Tuesday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m.