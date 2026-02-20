West Milford heads to junior wrestling league championship

After completing an undefeated regular season, the West Milford Junior Highlanders will compete for the Twin County Junior Wrestling League championship Saturday in Nutley.

Coaches said the accomplishment reflects months of preparation and commitment from both wrestlers and staff. The athletes and coaches have dedicated significant time to training throughout the season in pursuit of a league title.