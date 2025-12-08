West Milford wrestling dedicates season to late coach

The 2025-26 season, with heartfelt meaning, is about to get underway for the West Milford High School wrestling program.

The Highlanders are set to compete at Dover on Saturday.

“We lost a wrestling legend in one of our assistants Coach Spencer this past summer,’’ West Milford head coach Taylor Pevny said. “Coach Spencer was the head coach at Pequannock (1975-88). Head coach at Kean University (1988-95). Head coach at Lakeland (1995-2008) and assistant coach at West Milford (2008-25).

“He is well known throughout New Jersey and unfortunately lost a long hard fought battle with cancer in June. Our team has decided to dedicate this season to him and every time we step on the mat we will be thinking of him. He would want us to leave everything out on the mat when we compete so that is what we are going to do for him.’’

Key returning seniors include Alex Eriksson (126 pounds), Justin Burke (132 pounds), Charlie Kling (144 pounds), Adonai Aarons (157 pounds), Nick Triverio (175 pounds), Jeff Papienuk (215 pounds) and Noah Monica (215 pounds).

“All of these seniors have had great experience the last few years and look to have a big impact on our lineup,’’ Pevny said.

Returning juniors to the varsity lineup include Tyler Martinez (113 pounds), Michael Ray (126 pounds), Iron Pinedo (138 pounds) and Owen Menier (190 pounds).

“The junior class is a very hard working class who are eager to be successful,’’ Pevny said. “They have made great strides the last few years and I look forward to seeing them continue to improve.

“[For the girl’s team] juniors Jackie Sloan and Maddie Hammett return for another season after a second successful season last year.’’

Colton Naccarra (freshman, 165 pounds) and Daniel Turchyn (sophomore, 215 pounds) are promising newcomers for the boys team.

“Freshmen Gaby Carbone and Alyssa Gruenler join the girls team,’’ Pevny said.

“We have also had a large number of first year wrestlers join the team from the freshman and sophomore class who are outstanding athletes. They have picked the sport up very quickly and look to be very promising.’’

Effective senior leadership will be crucial for the Highlanders to succeed on the mat this winter season.

“Our seniors always lead the team,’’ Pevny said. “Leadership starts with being good role models in the practice room and in the classroom. We set high standards for our wrestlers and want the guys at the top to lead the right way.

“Jackie and Maddie will lead the way for the girls since they have been around since their freshman years. Coach Prisco has been doing a great job getting the girls ready and prepared as a first year girls coach.’’

The Highlanders would like to improve upon their seven dual meet win total from last year.

“We want to get back to our competitive ways,’’ Pevny said. “We came off two 16-plus win seasons in 2023/2024 but had a quiet year last year. We got the experience to compete for League and County titles.’’