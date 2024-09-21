West Milford loses to Passaic Valley

The West Milford High School football team lost to Passaic Valley, 21-7, there Friday, Sept. 20.

Patrick Foley was the only scorer for the Highlanders (3-1) on a 94-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.

Braden Amundson kicked the extra point.

Colin Woodall, Nick Huliev and Dante Benvenuti each made a touchdown for Passaic Valley (2-1). Benvenuti also kicked three extra points.

No statistics were available for the game.

West Milford will play Mahwah at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.

Jefferson loses

Jefferson was defeated by Vernon, 42-7, there Sept. 20.

No statistics were available for the game.

The Vikings are 3-1 this season, while the Falcons have yet to win a game.

Jefferson will play at Whippany Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.