West Milford loses to Passaic Valley

The West Milford High School football team lost to Passaic Valley, 21-7, there Friday, Sept. 20.
Patrick Foley was the only scorer for the Highlanders (3-1) on a 94-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.
Braden Amundson kicked the extra point.
Colin Woodall, Nick Huliev and Dante Benvenuti each made a touchdown for Passaic Valley (2-1). Benvenuti also kicked three extra points.
No statistics were available for the game.
West Milford will play Mahwah at home at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
Jefferson loses
Jefferson was defeated by Vernon, 42-7, there Sept. 20.
The Vikings are 3-1 this season, while the Falcons have yet to win a game.
Jefferson will play at Whippany Park at 7 p.m. Sept. 27.