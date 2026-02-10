Looking back: Idylease Day Care 50 years ago

When West Milford was evolving from a county community to suburbia 50 years ago, social services and any attempts at childcare businesses were in the earliest stages. Day care for children of working parents initially was only available through babysitting or arranged with a neighbor and church related childcare groups. Dedicated to serving the community in any way he could, Dr. Arthur Zampella saw the need and created a fully accredited Day Care Center at the Idylease building supervised by Tom Ambrosio, Upper Greenwood Lake resident. Children ages two through five were enrolled.

The service at Idylease transcended the baby-sitting level of childcare and provided preschool learning experiences for young children who would soon be old enough to attend regular public-school classes. There was an outdoor playground for the children. Idylease Day Care Center also provided a senior citizens home on another floor of the historic building. Dr. Zampella was a strong believer that social interaction between young and old was a kind of therapy for the seniors through generational exchange. Idylease was an activity location for people of all ages. Among the youth groups were Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and church youth groups.

Toni Ambrosio who planned the children’s activities at the Day Care Center had earlier operated a large day care center in another area of the state. Hours of the school were 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with rates advertised as “reasonable.” Initially, it was reported that much of the early funds that came in went into the Center’s décor fund. The plan was to have pink walls, new curtains and wall to wall kiddie art-deco, as well as educational materials. Learning experiences began as soon as the children arrived at Idylease, with the children individually greeted and then given opportunity for socialization and playtime with their peers. When everyone arrived and settled in there were singing and stories, followed by introduction to the calendar.

Discussion time with the children gathered in a circle, talking about various topics such as what they did on the weekend, favorite toys and anything else they liked to speak about. The structured program taught the very young children colors, numbers, phonics, math and reading readiness. They learned basic things like how to tie their shoes and cut with a scissors. Safety and how for them to be safe was always a major teaching topic. Early notes about the school said, “They also learn manners.”

Exercise was important, too, and games that kept kids moving were part of the program. There was nap time after lunch with arts and crafts sessions, music and hikes too. Idylease Daycare children had an opportunity to learn initial basic skills – dressing themselves and using dishes and food utensils such as arranging knife, fork, spoons and dishes for a meal and cleaning up after lunch. The alphabet, finger painting, easel painting and cooking in the large Idylease kitchen were all available for the program. Field trips included visiting the police and fire departments and other opportunities to learn about the world around them.