Support Kate Huggins for town council

I am writing to support Kate Huggins, a candidate for West Milford’s Township Council. Kate, who was born and raised in West Milford, has a deep connection, care and concern for the West Milford community. She has been knocking on doors, getting to the know the people in the community and what their concerns are. It’s important to her, as a government official, to work for the people, to echo their voices and address the issues they care about. One area of concern is making the roads safer for children. Some of the main roads are too dangerous for biking and walking, and sidewalks seem to hit dead ends. She also plans to ensure that people know where their tax dollars are going. Kate will also bring a fresh, new perspective to the town council which would be a welcome addition. If you want someone who has the best interests of the people of the West Milford community in mind, please enter Kate Huggins as a write-in candidate on the ballot for the June 2nd election.

Thank you,

Laura Slott

Hewitt