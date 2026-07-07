Vote for Adam Rueda for Congress

My name is Mary Houlihan. I’m a resident of West Milford. I want to let my neighbors know they should register to vote, so that we can elect Adam Rueda for Congress in November.

Adam is neither a Democrat nor Republican.

Our current congressman Josh Gottheimer has been paid over $2 million from Israel-related PACs. He has voted consistently to continue funding the genocide in Gaza, to go to war in Iran, and to bomb Lebanon. Our taxes fund these horrible things, while our schools in West Milford close. Our only functioning businesses are liquor stores and cannabis dispensaries. My neighbor across the street, a veteran, was told by the VA hospital he had to wait over three weeks to get his appendix removed, because they didn’t have room for him. While all this is going on, we are sending billions to Israel, and their citizens enjoy free healthcare.

I know a lot of people are passionate about the Democrats and the Republicans. I know a lot of people want to argue with each other about being pro-Trump or anti-Trump. The truth is, the Republican and the Democrat in this congressional race are both paid by corporations and foreign lobbies, and will continue sending our tax dollars overseas to foreign wars. Since the Republican and Democrat candidates in this race are both bought by corporations, they will not protect us from data centers or AI, and they will not bring any jobs to West Milford.

Adam Rueda is the only person who is promising to get us out of foreign wars, and to protect us from data centers. We know that West Milford is high risk for forest fires, and we need our money at home to update our infrastructure, not bombing other countries on Israel’s behalf.

To donate to Adam’s campaign, go to https://opencollective.com/greenparty2-0.

Mary Houlihan

West Milford