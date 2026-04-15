Fire & Water headlines week of live music

Saturday, April 18

At 6 p.m., enjoy a set by Rupert at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd.

Starting at 7 p.m., one of Orange County’s more beloved bands, Tangent, will be taking over the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct. Featuring Michael Gaile out front, Jim Iannucci on guitar, Tommy G. on drums, Rave Tesar on keys, and Ray Tralle on bass, this band is not one to miss.

At J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, Duckface takes the stage with their cover favorites, while Flat Top Box stops by the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, for a set of classic rock, country, and Americana at 7 p.m.

Also kicking off at 7 p.m., alternative jam group The Bendy Effect brings the grooves to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike.

Sunday, April 19

At 2 p.m., back at Pennings Farm Cidery, the BSki duo performs.

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road, hosts Michael Holmes & Terry McDonough for a lakeside set starting at 3 p.m., and at J&S Roadhouse, High Strung delivers classic rock and country covers at the same time.

Tuesday, April 21

If you’re a seasoned singer or just looking for some fun, head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, for karaoke night at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

Back at Old School Pub, Selena & Rui kick off their Wednesday night open mic at 7 p.m. for musicians, singers, poets, and comedians alike.

Thursday, April 23

The Vreeland Store hosts Lauren & Chris for an intimate 6 p.m. set.

Friday, April 24

Gary Link visits The Vreeland Store at 6 p.m.

At the Cove Castle, the Garrett Gardner Trio brings their jams starting at 7 p.m.

If you’re looking for a blend of classic rock, blues, and southern rock, stop by J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. to catch Fire & Water.

At the same time, the Grasshopper welcomes duo Laren & Chris.