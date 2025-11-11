Live music Lights up West Milford, Warwick

Saturday, Nov. 15

Sydney Leigh kicks off the night at 6 p.m. at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., bringing her warm, singer-songwriter vibe to the cozy room. A little later at 7 p.m., Country Comfort brings their high-energy country favorites to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road., perfect for anyone craving boot-stompin’ fun. Also at 7 p.m., the DeLear Brothers plug in at Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, delivering their signature mix of rock-leaning pub-night favorites.

Meanwhile, Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., hosts No Promises at 7 p.m. with a $5 cover, offering a night of alternative rock. And at 7 p.m., Owls & Lions bring their acoustic-folk energy to The Cove Castle, 13 Castle Ct.

Sunday, Nov. 16

Brunch at The Cove Castle Restaurant starts at 1 p.m. when Heidi Blair Clark performs alongside John Arbo and Domenic Cicchetti. With roots stretching from New Orleans to NYC’s finest jazz rooms, Heidi channels classic Great American Songbook charm, joined by John’s five decades of elite performing and Domenic’s world-touring résumé.

At 2 p.m., Joe Benoit brings singer-songwriter warmth to Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, for an afternoon of acoustic tunes.

Over at J&S Roadhouse, Duckface turns it up at 3 p.m. with a full-throttle rock set. Rounding out the afternoon, JP Conques performs at 3 p.m. at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., offering a relaxed lakeside set.

Tuesday, Nov. 18

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, brings back their Karaoke night at 8 p.m. sharp. Grab the mic and join in the fun.

Thursday, Nov. 20

Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY-17A, hosts a lively open mic night starting at 7 p.m. Sign-ups begin at 6:30 p.m., and the stage is open to acoustic music, spoken word, poetry, comedy, and more. Also at 7 p.m., Andrea’s Fault brings their signature rock sound to the Cove Castle Restaurant.

Friday, Nov. 21

The Cove Castle turns into tribute-band heaven at 7 p.m. with a triple bill, Red Hot Jam, Flannel, and Jersey Nimrods, all for a $20 cover. At the same time, Big Soda and Special K take over Pennings Farm Market with a mix of upbeat favorites.

Grasshopper Irish Pub hosts Country Comfort at 7 p.m. for another dose of their crowd-pleasing country sound. And at J&S Roadhouse, Twilight Disciples plug in at 7 p.m. with high-energy, dance-friendly pop and rock covers that keep the night moving.