Sinus Rhythm headlines rock lineup at Pennings Farm Market

Saturday, April 11

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the Missy Ping Duo brings their signature sound back to Trail’s End Taphouse at Greenwood Lake Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A.At Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., the Tee Vee All Stars take the stage for bluesy fun and funk at 7 p.m.

Country fans can head to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., to hear High Noon, while the Buzz Trio takes over the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, also at 7 p.m. At the same time, Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., hosts classic and contemporary rock by Sinus Rhythm!

Sunday, April 12

At Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, enjoy a solo set by Dean Scala starting at 2 p.m.

Starting at 3 p.m., Nikki Briar brings her southern rock charm lakeside to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd.

Also at 3 p.m., J&S Roadhouse welcomes The Hellhounds to the stage for boogie and blues.

Tuesday, April 14

It’s your moment to shine. Head to Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, for karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

Back at Old School Pub & Grill, Sleena & Rui host their open mic night, open to all singers, musicians, and comedians, starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

Starting at 7 p.m. at Trail’s End Taphouse, bring your talents to the open mic night or grab a seat and enjoy the show.

Friday, April 17

The Carolyn Weller Duo brings their singer-songwriter favorites to Pennings Farm Market starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., TJ & Company perform at Cove Castle while Tony Caggiano kicks off his solo set at the Grasshopper.

Looking for nostalgic classic rock? Head to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. for a night of songs by Wonderloaf!