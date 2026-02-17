JP Conques highlights busy week of local live music

Saturday, Feb. 21

Beginning at 1 p.m., D’Boathaus Restaurant, 322 Lakeside Rd., celebrates its D’Winter Extravaganza with snowman building, fire pits, s’mores, DJ Brendan O’Neill, and more family-friendly fun.

In the evening, Sydney Leigh will take the stage for a solo set at 6 p.m. at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd. At 7 p.m., catch the boogie-woogie sounds of the Hellhounds at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., or enjoy country and classic rock with Vera & The Force at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S.

Sunday, Feb. 22

For a lively Sunday afternoon, head to J&S Roadhouse for High Strung at 3 p.m., or stop by D’Boathaus to hear a solo performance by Peter “Skeeter” Scance.

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, will host karaoke night starting at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 26

Al Bazaz will deliver an intimate performance at The Vreeland Store beginning at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 27

Pennings Farm Market’s Friday Night Fish Fry will feature an acoustic set by JP Conques at 6 p.m.

Also at 6 p.m., Larry’s Band will take the stage at The Vreeland Store.

Country Comfort will round out the evening at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse with an upbeat set of country favorites.