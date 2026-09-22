Pynk Floid to bring Pink Floyd favorites to Cove Castle

Saturday, Sept. 26

Starting at 11 a.m., The Vreeland Store’s Harvest Festival kicks off, 1383 Macopin Rd., with a set by Tony Costa.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, welcomes the Annual Butler High School Multi-Year Reunion with music by DJ Colleen from 3-7 p.m. and The Warehouse Band from 7-11 p.m.

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Tpke., hosts Big Soda and the Refreshments on their stage for a set starting at 3 p.m., with a $5 cover charge.

At 4 p.m., Big Frank and Mike Smith bring their blues from the Delta to Chicago to the Barn Gallery at Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road.

Later at 6 p.m. back at The Vreeland Store, Pishy Cloots brings their old-timey favorites to the Harvest Festival.

And at 6:30 p.m., The Christine Santelli Band takes over at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Day two of The Vreeland Store’s Harvest Festival begins at 11 a.m. with a set by Sydney Leigh Band, followed by Amy Goff at 2 p.m.

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., features the popular Michael Holmes & Terry McDonough acoustic duo at 3 p.m.

Or catch the high-energy covers by Rubbery Ducky Riot at J&S Roadhouse, or the classic rock and Southern rock favorites by Vera & The Force at Pennings Farm Cidery ($10 cover charge), also at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Kicking off at 8 p.m., enjoy karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

The WM Farmers Market, 1452 Union Valley Rd., welcomes Ragtime Millionaires to the outdoor space at 3 p.m. for your market entertainment.

Later at 7 p.m., visit Selena & Rui for their open mic night at Old School Pub & Grill, open to entertainers of all kinds.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Head to the Cove Castle Restaurant at 6:30 p.m. to catch a Special Night of Billy Joel Music with Tim Gysin and Band.

Friday, Oct. 2

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., welcomes the Jam Van Duo to the market for a 6 p.m. show.

Pink Floyd fans can head back to the Cove Castle to catch “Pynk Floid” rock out at 7 p.m.