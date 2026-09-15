Thunderstruck to bring high-energy rock to J&S Roadhouse

Saturday, Sept. 19

Starting at 2 p.m., J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, celebrates its anniversary with classic rock and country music by High Strung.

At 3 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Tpke., welcomes Hillbilly Parade for an afternoon of country tunes with a $10 cover charge.

Later, the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., hosts Heather “Lil’ Mama” Hardy for a set at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Music across the region starts at 3 p.m. D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road., features Nailed Shutt for an afternoon of jams, while AC fn DC & Eternally Doors delivers classic rock favorites to J&S Roadhouse. Meanwhile, the Bunker Boys bring hillbilly classics to Pennings Farm Cidery, with a $10 cover charge.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke., kicks off its Tuesday night karaoke fun at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Visit the WM Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Rd., and catch a set by Marji Zintz starting at 3 p.m.

If you’re looking for a stage to showcase your talents, head back to Old School Pub for its open mic night hosted by Selena and Rui at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Starting at 7 p.m., the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY-17A, launches its open mic night.

Friday, Sept. 25

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., welcomes Jeff Wertnz to the Beer Garden stage at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., catch Nailed Shutt/Trail’s End Boys at the Trail’s End Taphouse. If you’re looking for more high-energy rock, head to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. to hear Thunderstruck.