Thunderstruck to bring high-energy rock to J&S Roadhouse

Saturday, Sept. 19
Starting at 2 p.m., J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, celebrates its anniversary with classic rock and country music by High Strung.
At 3 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Tpke., welcomes Hillbilly Parade for an afternoon of country tunes with a $10 cover charge.
Later, the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., hosts Heather “Lil’ Mama” Hardy for a set at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Music across the region starts at 3 p.m. D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road., features Nailed Shutt for an afternoon of jams, while AC fn DC & Eternally Doors delivers classic rock favorites to J&S Roadhouse. Meanwhile, the Bunker Boys bring hillbilly classics to Pennings Farm Cidery, with a $10 cover charge.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Tpke., kicks off its Tuesday night karaoke fun at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Visit the WM Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Rd., and catch a set by Marji Zintz starting at 3 p.m.
If you’re looking for a stage to showcase your talents, head back to Old School Pub for its open mic night hosted by Selena and Rui at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Starting at 7 p.m., the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY-17A, launches its open mic night.
Friday, Sept. 25
Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., welcomes Jeff Wertnz to the Beer Garden stage at 6 p.m.
At 6:30 p.m., catch Nailed Shutt/Trail’s End Boys at the Trail’s End Taphouse. If you’re looking for more high-energy rock, head to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. to hear Thunderstruck.