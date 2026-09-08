Smuggler’s Attic to bring live music to St. Joseph’s Oktoberfest

Saturday, Sept. 12

Starting at 3 p.m. at the Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Tpke., the area-favorite Free Shrimp Band brings afternoon energy to the farm with a $5 cover charge.

Later at 6:30 p.m., Mike Holmes performs his songs at Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., while the Missyping duo returns to the stage at the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A.

Then at 7 p.m. at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., enjoy the Pee Wee’s B-Day Bash Benefit for St. Jude Children’s Hospital with music by the Hellhounds.

Sunday, Sept. 13

St. Joseph’s Church, 454 Germantown Road, celebrates Oktoberfest at 1 p.m. with food, beer, and music by Smuggler’s Attic.

Also at 1 p.m., the Cove Castle hosts brunch with Nicole DeLoi.

J&S Roadhouse serves up the rock party vibes with After Party at 3 p.m., or catch Sons of Hudson at Pennings Farm Cidery with a $10 cover charge.

Enjoy music lakeside at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., to end your weekend with party-rock duo One Night Only (1NO) at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Karaoke night kicks off at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Stroll the WM Farmer’s Market, 1452 Union Valley Road, with an acoustic set by Ed Seifert at 3 p.m.

If you’re looking to catch local talent or step onto the stage yourself, head back to Old School for their open mic night led by Selena & Rui at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

There’s another chance to catch local talent at the Trail’s End Taphouse’s open mic night starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18

Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S., features jam tunes by Nailed Shutt at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Cove Castle Restaurant welcomes Michael Louis + The Honey Badgers for a night of blues, funk, soul, and rock ‘n roll.

Or if you’re looking for country tunes, head to J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m. to catch Country Comfort.