Strange Behavior brings high-energy rock covers to J&S Roadhouse

Saturday, May 2

Start your afternoon at 4 p.m. with a set by Big Soda & the Refreshments at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S.

At 6 p.m. at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Road, Amy Goff brings her eclectic mix of genres to the stage.

J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road, gets rockin’ with DRB Band kicking off a high-energy night at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 3

Catch Duckface live at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m. for an energetic set of covers.

For a more acoustic vibe, stop by Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, to catch Sean O’Flynn.

At 4 p.m., enjoy lakeside music from Nailed Shutt with acoustic jams at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road.

Tuesday, May 5

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, kicks off karaoke night at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, May 6

Back at Old School Pub, Selena & Rui welcome comedians, musicians, poets, and more to the stage for Open Mic night at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 8

AJ Costa kicks off the night at 6 p.m. with a solo set at The Vreeland Store.

Pennings Farm Market welcomes the Time Peace Trio for a set of favorites in the Beer Garden at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., J&S Roadhouse welcomes Strange Behavior, an New Jersey rock outfit.