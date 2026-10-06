The Possums to perform at Pennings Farm Cidery

Saturday, Oct. 10

Start your afternoon at 3 p.m. with The Possums at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike ($5 cover). At 7 p.m., The Blue Collar Band brings their cover tunes to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., and at 8 p.m., catch Rob FM’s solo set at the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Enjoy your Sunday afternoon with a high-energy set by Duckface at J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m., or head to Pennings Farm Cidery for Marshall’s Law Band, playing rock ‘n’ roll and southern rock favorites ($5 cover).

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Karaoke kicks off at 8 p.m. sharp at Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike. Stop by and join the fun!

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Back at Old School Pub, Selena & Rui host their open mic night for talents of all kinds, starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., welcomes Sean O’Flynn for an acoustic set at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 NY-17A, hosts Nailed Shutt/Trail’s End Boys for a special show. At 7 p.m., The Earthgrinders bring vintage rock to J&S Roadhouse, or catch the Mighty Spectrum Band at the Beach Pavilion at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct. Close the night out with acoustic duo Flat Top Box at the Grasshopper, playing favorite classic rock, country, Americana, and alternative songs.