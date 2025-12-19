Uncle Shoehorn headlines festive New Year’s Eve bash

Saturday, Dec. 27

J&S Roadhouse sets the tone with boogie woogie and foot-stomping favorites designed to get the dance floor moving, starting at 7 p.m., at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Road. Over at The Grasshopper Irish Pub, Ray Longchamp delivers a solo set filled with stripped-down charm and roots-leaning energy, also kicking off at 7 p.m. The night continues at Old School Pub & Grill, where Saturday Night Karaoke takes over at 8 p.m. Hosted by Tennessee Steve, this high-energy karaoke night blends classic sing-alongs, surprise show-stoppers, and a lively crowd that turns the bar into a full-on late-night experience.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, welcomes Pauly Di Dio for relaxed afternoon vibes and crowd-friendly tunes beginning at 2 p.m. Country fans can head to J&S Roadhouse at 3 p.m. to catch Country Comfort, whose jams bring a warm, familiar country sound. That same afternoon, D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., hosts Josh Zuckerman at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Tuesday keeps the party going with another crowd-pleasing karaoke night at Old School Pub & Grill starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Wrap up the year with a festive New Year’s Eve celebration at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S. Uncle Shoehorn hosts a funky, fun masquerade packed with dance-ready grooves and playful energy, kicking off at 9 p.m.