Valentine’s weekend music lineup features dances, duos and jam nights

Saturday, Feb. 14

Spend your Saturday at the farm with a Family Valentine’s Dance at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., featuring DJ Tina starting at 2:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Rupert takes the stage at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., for an intimate set, while the VooDoo Strangers Trio delivers rock-fueled energy at Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY-17A.

Later, Mr. Lovejoy brings a high-energy mix of favorites, from Elvis to Dua Lipa, to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 15

Folk fans can catch the Arborline Trio at Pennings Farm Market at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., Brian Fitzpatrick performs an afternoon set of crowd-pleasing covers at J&S Roadhouse, while Michael Holmes & Terry McDonough offer an acoustic performance.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Karaoke Night kicks off at 8 p.m. at Old School Pub & Grill (551 Warwick Turnpike), serving up good vibes and even better company.

Thursday, Feb. 19

Trail’s End Taphouse hosts its Open Jam Night at 7 p.m. Stop by to perform or enjoy the area’s local talent.

Friday, Feb. 20

The first Friday Night Fish Fry of the season starts at 6 p.m. at Pennings Farm Market with the Missyping Trio and fish specials.

Also at 6 p.m., Lauren & Chris perform a duo set at The Vreeland Store, followed by the Moonshine Creek Trio bringing foot-stomping fun to Trail’s End Taphouse at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Bill and Zack return to Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 NJ-23, while The Other Band fires things up at J&S Roadhouse.