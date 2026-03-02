Passaic County Pipes and Drums bring Irish flair to Grasshopper Pub

Saturday, March 7

Starting at 6 p.m., Amy Goff brings an intimate set to The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd. At 7 p.m., the Blue Collar Band brings their high-energy throwback covers to J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd. If you’re looking for some Irish fanfare, head to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23, to hear the Passaic County Pipes and Drums starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

At 2 p.m., Sean O’Flynn kicks off his solo acoustic set at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S. At D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., the Nailed Shutt Duo brings their jam-grass-forward tunes at 3 p.m. Back at J&S Roadhouse, Strange Behavior delivers a rock set starting at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, hosts their Karaoke night at 8 p.m., featuring happy hour from 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

Back at Old School, Selena & Rui host their open mic night, perfect for musicians, jammers, poets, and comedians! The night starts at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

The Ragtime Millionaires bring their old-timey tunes to The Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. If you’re looking to get in on the action, head to Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, for their open jam night starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13

A.J. Costa opens his solo set at The Vreeland Store at 6 p.m. Pennings Farm Market hosts their Friday Night Fish Fry at the same time, featuring fish specials and music by Big Soda and Special K! Trail’s End Taphouse welcomes the Moonshine Creek Trio for a high-energy performance filled with harmonies and boot-stomping fun, starting at 6:30 p.m. Iron Cobra delivers a fun, arena-rock set at J&S Roadhouse at 7 p.m., while Rick Barth brings his solo set to the Grasshopper.