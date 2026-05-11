West Milford boys lacrosse captures Passaic County title

This time, it was West Milford’s turn.

Kaiden Wilm and Jacob Price each scored twice and Tyler Acanfrio made 17 saves - including 11 in the second half - as the top-seeded West Milford High boys lacrosse team built a five-goal lead through three periods and hung on for an 8-7 victory over second-seeded Wayne Valley in the championship game of the Passaic County Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Wayne Valley in Wayne.

The two schools have now met for the county title for the last four seasons with Wayne Valley (7-7) having won the past three seasons. It was seeking its eighth overall title.

West Milford now has its second PCT crown in five seasons after winning for the first time since it defeated Wayne Hills in 2022.

The Highlanders lead, 1-0, after the first period and, 4-1, at the half. West Milford then extended to an 8-3 lead after three periods before Wayne Valley struck four times in the final stanza.

Cole Riley and Ryan Czeczuga each added a goal and an assist, Luke Maslanek also scored and Brendan Coscia won 8-of-15 face-offs for West Milford (11-2).

Earlier this season, Acanfrio became the third goalie in state history to reach the 1,000-save plateau and has been an incredible defensive asset for the Highlanders. The senior netminder now has 1,062 career stops.

West Milford had begun last week with a 17-0 win over eighth-seeded Clifton on Monday, May 4 and then defeated fourth-seeded Lakeland, 10-2, in the semifinal round on Wednesday, May 6 both at home.

This spring Riley has led the team in scoring with 26 goals and 13 assists. Following are Czeczuga (25 goals, 11 assists), Maslanek (15 goals, 14 assists), Dean Lombardo (15 goals, 13 assists), Wilm (12 goals, three assists), Price (11 goals, four assists), Daniel Burke (seven goals, four assists) and Coscia (nine goals, two assists).

West Milford, under the direction of head coach Gary Stoll, will play host to Westwood on Thursday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

The seventh-seeded Lady Highlanders bowed to second-seeded Lakeland, 10-6, in the quarterfinal round of the Passaic County Tournament on Monday, May 4 in Lakeland.

Madison Tenhoeve and Sydney Brock each scored twice, Julia Plewa and Hailey Geller also added a goal apiece and Allie Rockey made 11 saves in the defeat.

West Milford (3-8) will play at St. Elizabeth on Saturday, May 16, at 10 a.m.

Baseball

The fourth-seeded Highlanders suffered a 6-5 setback to fifth-seeded Pompton Lakes on Friday, May 8, at home.

West Milford led, 3-0, before Pompton Lakes scored five times in the top of the sixth. The Highlanders scored twice in the bottom of the frame before its foe pushed across the decisive run in the seventh.

Chase Tyburczy was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, and a walk, Charlie Kling went 2-for-4 with a double, and an RBI, Dane Wells went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Kyle Schwarzlow singled, walked, drove in a run and scored a run to pace the offense.

The Highlanders (13-5) will play at Caldwell on Friday, May 15, at 7 p.m.

Softball

Rylie Quazza was 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, and Lydia Paget and Emma Gibson each singled and scored to pace West Milford, which bowed to Nutley on Thursday, May 7, at home.

The Lady Highlanders (9-9) will play at Indian Hills on Friday, May 15 at 4:15 p.m. before playing host to DePaul on Monday, May 18, at 4:15 p.m.