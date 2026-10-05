West Milford Players present 90th anniversary production of ‘The Women’

Debbie Quinlan is directing the West Milford players in the play The Women opening on Oct. 15. Her desire is to make every production as beautiful as an MGM musical.

Her love of theater began in childhood. She played Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol as a 6th grader. At age 12, seeing a live production of Stage Door moved her emotionally and inspired her interest in acting and directing. She has lived in West Milford since 7th grade where she took part in school plays. Quinlan’s experience is both as an actor, stage crew and, currently, director. As an English teacher, she sees drama as an extension of her love of literature. She enjoys interpreting stories and shaping a production so that the audience will feel good when they leave.

“The Women” was written by Claire Boothe Luce and debuted on Broadway on Dec. 26, 1936, making 2026 its 90th anniversary year.

The West Milford Players production of “The Women” features 19 female actors, with the youngest in fifth grade. Two sets of mother and daughters perform in the play, and one actor has a background in Broadway. The play is a sharp, witty play with 1930s humor with a two-act format. Quinlan states that “it is now as relatable as it was when it was first run.” A portion of this production’s proceeds will support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.