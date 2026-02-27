Highlanders youth wrestling team claims Twin County Division title

The Highlanders youth wrestling team made a strong debut in the Twin County Dual League this season, finishing with a perfect 7-0 record and winning the Twin County Division Championship.

The team’s success was driven by a focus on teamwork and selflessness, with wrestlers making personal sacrifices — such as adjusting weight classes or competing through minor injuries — for the good of the program. Coaches Clint, Ken and Josh emphasized that every member, athlete or coach, is part of a cohesive unit, and the Highlanders embodied that philosophy on and off the mat.

Week after week, the Highlanders demonstrated determination, competing with full effort and commitment, culminating in a championship season in their inaugural league year.