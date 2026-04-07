Tyburczy throws no-hitter as West Milford baseball tops fair lawn

Blake Tyburczy pitched a five-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk and also doubled, walked and scored twice to pace the West Milford High baseball team to a 12-1 victory over Fair Lawn on Wednesday, April 1 in West Milford.

Chase Tyburczy went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs, Kyle Schwarzlow was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs and Logan Grechniv was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs to aid the Highlanders.

West Milford (1-1) opened its season on Monday, March 30 with a 3-2 loss in nine innings at Fair Lawn.

Mason Laneve walked, homered and scored twice for the Highlanders in the setback.

West Milford will play at Clifton on Thursday, April 9, at 4:15 p.m. before playing host to Teaneck on Monday, April 13, at 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Alyssa Kral was 4-for-4 with an RBIs and four runs, Lydia Paget went 3-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and four runs, Izzy Gibson went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, four RBI and two runs and Emma Gibson was 2-for-2 with a double, four RBI and two runs as West Milford blanked Passaic, 16-0, in four innings on April 1 at home.

Bella Kling added three singles, an RBI and a run and Sophia Vincenti pitched a four-inning two-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks.

In it’s season-opener, West Milford defeated Clifton, 12-3, on Monday March 30 in Clifton behind Paget (4-for-5, double, four RBI), Kral (5-for-5, two runs), Izzy Gibson (2-for-4, double, RBI, run), Kling (2-for-4, RBI, run), Arianna Morran (2-for-5, RBI, two runs) and Meghan Allwood (single, two runs).

The Lady Highlanders will play host to Wayne Hills on Friday, April 10 at 4:15 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Brendan Coscia totaled three goals and an assist, 11 ground balls and won 17-of-20 face-offs to fuel West Milford’s 17-2 victory over Passaic Tech on Saturday afternoon at home.

Cole Riley also had three goals and an assist with Daniel Burke, Kaiden Wilm and Jacob Price each connecting for two goals and Luke Maslanek and Dean Lombardo each adding a goal and two assists.

Ryan Czeczuga (one goal, one assist), Mark Schinasi (one goal), Logan Rembrandt (one goal), Tyler Acanfrio (four saves) and Matteo Macaluso (two saves) aided the decision.

West Milford (2-0) will play at Delaware Valley on Thursday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Julia Plewa had three goals and Hailey Geller and Addyson Seidner each added a goal but the Lady Highlanders fell to Lakeland, 16-5, in their season-opener on Tuesday, March 31 in Lakeland.

West Milford was slated to play at Pascack Hills on Friday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

John Parkin (first singles), Maximus Ilyinsky (second singles) and Eric Zheng (third singles) each won by straight sets and Brennan Heinzelmann and Brent Telesmanich (first doubles) and Dillon Williams and Jan Bodzon (second doubles) each won by forfeit as West Milford defeated Paterson Eastside, 5-0, in its opening match of the season on March 31 at home.

The Highlanders (1-0) will meet Wayne Hills on Friday, April 10, on the road at 4 p.m.