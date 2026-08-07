Bruce Charles Dixson, 83, of West Milford, N.J., passed away peacefully on July 21, 2026, after a brief illness.

Born on Aug. 25, 1942, in Manhattan, New York, Bruce spent most of his childhood in the Delawanna section of Clifton, N.J. He carried with him a deep appreciation for family, hard work, and the outdoors throughout his life.

In May 1965, Bruce married the love of his life, Marion, beginning a devoted partnership that spanned 61 wonderful years. Together they made their home in West Milford, where they raised their children, David and Karen, and built a life centered on family, love, and lasting friendships.

Bruce dedicated nearly 25 years of service to the West Milford Board of Education, retiring in 2000 as Head Custodian of Westbrook Elementary School. He took great pride in his work and earned the respect of colleagues and the community through his dependability, strong work ethic, and willingness to help others. Whether assisting a neighbor, supporting a friend, or lending a hand to family, Bruce could always be counted on.

Bruce found his greatest happiness outdoors. He loved hiking, hunting, and especially fishing in the woods and waters of northern New Jersey. Some of his most treasured moments were spent sharing those experiences with his children and grandchildren, passing along not only his love of fishing but also his appreciation for nature and time together. He was also a gifted storyteller whose tales—whether new or well-loved favorites—were always told with warmth, humor, and unmistakable enthusiasm.

Above all, Bruce was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered for his kindness, quiet strength, generous spirit, and the love he gave so freely to those around him. His legacy lives on in the family he cherished and the many lives he touched.

Bruce is survived by his beloved wife, Marion; his son, David, his wife Deborah; his daughter, Karen, her husband Bob; and his cherished grandchildren, Jacob, Daniel, Madelyn, Kyle, and Kailyn.

A private celebration of Bruce’s life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Milford, New Jersey.

Bruce will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.