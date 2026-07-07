Douglas L. Townsend, 86 years, of West Milford, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

He was born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Franklin, N.J. to the late Gladys (nee Pulis) Townsend and the late Leroy Townsend.

Doug married Ruth Terhue in 1962 and resided in West Milford, N.J., where they raised their four children.

From 1962 to 1970, Doug was an Auditor for Whiting, Bacon, Tyler and Bearstro / Peat, Marwick, Mitchell (now KPMG); and from 1970 to 1977 he was the Supervising Auditor for Hurdman & Cranstoun (later part of KPMG).

Before his retirement in 1977, Doug held various positions at Foster-Wheeler, LTD: Chief Auditor at World Headquarters in Reading England, International Controller; Assistant Controller at Foster Wheeler Energy; Chief Financial Officer for both Foster Wheeler Environmental and Foster Wheeler International.

After retiring, Doug owned and operated Lakeland Limousine where he enjoyed conversations with his many local clients.

Doug also enjoyed his many years as the organist and choir director at The United Methodist Churches of Newfoundland and Milton.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Ruth in 2025, and his dear parents Gladys in 1982 and Leroy in 2002.

Doug is survived by his loving children David Townsend and his wife Jean, Mary Weaver and her husband Jow, Stephen Townsend and his wife Laurna, and John Townsend; his cherished grandchildren Jessica Wroblewski and her husband P.J., Kevin Townsend and his wife Tiffanni, Rebecca Schultz and her husband Brad, Jennifer Rose and her husband Matthew, Daniel Townsend, Emily Pepper and her husband Michael, and Megan Townsend; his adored great grandchildren Kathleen Wroblewski, Caleb Rose, Arianna Rose, Paul Wroblewski, Benjamin Townsend, Chloe Schultz, Nicholas Townsend, and Simon Schultz; his dear siblings Julia Townsend, Lance Townsend and his wife Lynne, Jayme Townsend, and Brian Townsend and his wife Caroline; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 10:30am at the United Methodist Church at Newfoundland, 65 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Douglas’s name to: United Methodist Church at Newfoundland, 65 La Rue Road, P.O. Box 288, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com