Miriam E. Mascola, 98, of Nutley, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 29, 2026. Born in Newark, Miriam was the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Kern) Schmitz and sister of the late Franklin and his wife Clara. She married the late Sam (Saverio) Mascola in 1948 and together lived in Nutley, N.J., where they raised their family. Miriam is survived by her children Joyce Johnston (Mascola) and her late husband Bob (Robert), James Mascola and his wife Kathy, and Jay Mascola and his wife Barabara. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kimberly Landers (Johnston) and husband JB, Shawn Johnston and wife Gina, Candi Mascola and her fiancé Michael DeLorenzo, Nicholas Mascola and his fiancé Tracy Nieradka, Gregory Mascola and his wife, Sara, Ashley Mascola and her fiancé David Ring, and Kaitlyn Leubling (Mascola) and her husband Michael. Miriam was blessed to have 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Miriam was a very active member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and was a former Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Golden Age Club of Nutley, the Nutley Seniors, and Essex County Park Club of Belleville. She retired as a Microfiche Engineering Librarian from Resistoflex Corporation in Roseland. The funeral will be on Monday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church located on 158 Vreeland Avenue, Nutley, N.J. Interment will follow at the Rosedale Cemetery in Linden, N.J. There will be no visitation prior to the church service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Nutley, NJ or the Alzheimer’s Foundation in Miriam’s name. https://tribute.alznj.org/tribute/miriam-mascola/