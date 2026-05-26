Stephen P. Stratton,69, of Hewitt, N.J., passed away on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Born in February 1957 in New York City, N.Y., to the late Marie L. (nee Saucier) Stratton and the late Albion F. Stratton. Stephen’s family moved from NYC to Paterson, N.J., where he spent his childhood and attended Don Bosco Technical School.

Steve was a hardworking man his entire life. As a young teenager he worked at a local candy store in Paterson, stocked shelves on the overnight shift at Grand Union supermarket, was a landscaper, a dump truck driver and a machinist at Kemp Industries in West Milford, N.J. In 1990, he joined the West Milford Police Department as a patrol officer and was a member of the Accident Reconstruction Team. Steve also volunteered with other members of the WM police force at Ground Zero after 9/11. He retired the force after 25 years of service.

Steve met his best friend and eventual wife, Marisa Staccioli, in 1993 and they married in 2009.

Steve will be remembered for his love of all things “fishing” at local lakes, deep sea and taking trips with friends to Canada. Amongst them he was known as a good “wheel man” since he enjoyed driving fast, whether it was a bicycle, car or motorcycle.

He loved all animals and a had special way with horses and dogs: with a special affection for German Shepherd dogs, past and present, who adored him as much as he did them. They brought him joy and comfort, never far from his side, either sleeping near or on his feet.

He will be best remembered for his good and caring heart and his loyalty to many friends. Although not known for being social, he thought and spoke of his friends and fellow police officers often.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife Marisa of 17 years and his dear niece Lisa Hall of S. Jersey.

A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Stephen’s name to: West Milford Animal Shelter; PO Box 72; Lycosky Drive, West Milford, NJ 07480 or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation; https://t2t.org

On line condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.