West Milford launches annual Holiday Business Decorating Contest

The West Milford Community Services and Recreation Dept. is planning the third annual Township of West Milford Holiday Business Decorating Contest.

The contest is open to any business with a physical storefront in the township. Businesses are encouraged to decorate their exterior and/or windows for the holiday season. The winning business will receive a plaque to display throughout the following year.

All photo submissions will be included in a slideshow on the department’s social media pages, along with each business’s name.

Entries will be judged on originality, arrangement, theme and overall presentation. Decorations must be in good taste and family-friendly. There is no entry fee.

Businesses must have their decorations in place and submit a photo to recreation@westmilford.org by Monday, Dec. 22.