Battle of the Decades fundraiser set for Oct. 3

A Battle of the Decades fundraiser featuring music, dancing and prizes will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Thomas Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge.

The event will feature music by DJ Earl, dancing and prizes. Guests are encouraged to dress in the style of their favorite decade.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Tables are available for $175. The event is BYOB.

Proceeds will support a New Jersey nonprofit that provides free clothing to people in need. The organization collects gently used clothing, which is cleaned and repurposed before being made available through its free online clothing store.

Organizers said the program aims to provide people facing financial hardship or other transitions with access to clothing in a discreet and dignified way while reducing the amount of clothing sent to landfills.

The event is open to the public.