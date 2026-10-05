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Beginning to look a lot like Halloween

West Milford. Halloween decorations are starting to be seen in the township.

West Milford /
| 05 Oct 2026 | 04:09
    Halloween decorations are starting to be seen in West Milford.
    Halloween decorations are starting to be seen in West Milford. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)