Commissioners approve funding for paratransit services

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners has approved a resolution to continue critical funding for Paratransit services that assist seniors and residents with disabilities. The funding ensures rides remain available for medical appointments, grocery trips, nutrition sites, adult daycare programs, and community activities.

Deputy Director Commissioner Orlando Cruz said the program is essential for maintaining independence and quality of life. “Transportation is not a luxury, it’s how people get to their doctor, pick up food and stay connected to their community,” he said.

Chairwoman of Health & Human Services Commissioner Christina Schratz emphasized the real-world impact of the program. The funding comes from the State of New Jersey’s Senior Citizens and Disabled Residents Transportation Assistance Program, administered by NJ Transit, as well as federal programs supporting mobility and access to county nutrition and daycare centers.

Residents can visit the Passaic County website for more information on eligibility and services.