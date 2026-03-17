DIVAs headline Sunday music lineup at J&S Roadhouse

Saturday, March 21

Starting at 4 p.m., the Jam Van Duo kicks off their set at the Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike.

Larry’s Band provides an intimate acoustic set at The Vreeland Store, 1383 Macopin Rd., starting at 6 p.m.

Hear the legendary tunes from The Doors at J&S Roadhouse, 17 Wooley Rd., by Eternally Doors at 7 p.m., while acoustic duo Flat Top Box brings their classic rock, country, Americana, and alternative sounds to the Grasshopper Irish Pub, 2891 Route 23.

Sunday, March 22

Smokin’ Buddy Steve Wells brings his acoustic melodies to Pennings Farm Cidery starting at 2 p.m.

At 3 p.m., The OCD Duo delivers an eclectic mix of acoustic tunes spanning genres, while the DIVAs take the stage with ‘70s and ‘80s Rock and Dance Party Hits at J&S Roadhouse.

Tuesday, March 24

Old School Pub & Grill, 551 Warwick Turnpike, kicks off a fun night of karaoke starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, March 25

Head back to Old School Pub & Grill to show off your skills singing, performing poetry, doing a stand-up set, and more with their Open Mic night hosted by Selena and Rui at 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 26

Lauren and Chris bring a special set to The Vreeland Store starting at 6 p.m., while Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY-17A, hosts an open jam at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 27

Friday Night Fish Fry is back at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., featuring a fish special and a set by acoustic duo Kobi & Al at 6 p.m., while The Rhythm Brokers bring a blend of covers to The Vreeland Store at the same time.

At Trail’s End Taphouse, the BBW Duo delivers a rockin’ set at 6:30 p.m.

And at 7 p.m., enjoy a country set by Country Comfort at J&S Roadhouse, or head to the Grasshopper Irish Pub to hear a festive show by The DeLear Brothers.