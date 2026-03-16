Families learn maple sugaring at New Weis Center

The weather on March 15 provided ideal conditions for a maple sugaring demonstration at New Weis Center, allowing parents and children to learn how sap is collected from sugar maples and boiled into syrup.

Instructor Irene Fedyshyn explained how to identify sugar maples and demonstrated the sap collection and boiling process. Participants then tested their tasting skills, comparing syrup made at the center with syrup from a commercial farm and pancake syrup made from corn syrup.

The center is located at 150 Snake Den Rd. Maple sugaring for families will be offered again on March 22 at 1 p.m., and an adult-only demonstration followed by a bonfire social is scheduled for March 21 from 4 to 6 p.m.