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Families learn maple sugaring at New Weis Center

Ringwood. Parents and children gathered March 15 at New Weis Center to learn how to identify sugar maples and collect sap for maple syrup during a hands-on demonstration.

Ringwood /
| 16 Mar 2026 | 02:14
    A demonstration of how maple sap is turned into maple syrup by boiling.
    A demonstration of how maple sap is turned into maple syrup by boiling. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Grace Yu, 3 of Boonton tests maple syrup on a cookie.
    Grace Yu, 3 of Boonton tests maple syrup on a cookie. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    After learning how to identify maple trees, participants search for maples.
    After learning how to identify maple trees, participants search for maples. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Instructor, Irene Fedyshyn, explains to a group of parents and their children how to identify a sap-producing maple tree.
    Instructor, Irene Fedyshyn, explains to a group of parents and their children how to identify a sap-producing maple tree. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Eugene Dunaev watches son his son Brandon Dundee, age 11, of Mahwah, prepare a maple tree for inserting the tap.
    Eugene Dunaev watches son his son Brandon Dundee, age 11, of Mahwah, prepare a maple tree for inserting the tap. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)
    Her dad watches as Francesca Cassanelli, age 4, drills a hole in a maple tree to prepare it for the tap apparatus.
    Her dad watches as Francesca Cassanelli, age 4, drills a hole in a maple tree to prepare it for the tap apparatus. ( Photo: Denise von Wilke)

The weather on March 15 provided ideal conditions for a maple sugaring demonstration at New Weis Center, allowing parents and children to learn how sap is collected from sugar maples and boiled into syrup.

Instructor Irene Fedyshyn explained how to identify sugar maples and demonstrated the sap collection and boiling process. Participants then tested their tasting skills, comparing syrup made at the center with syrup from a commercial farm and pancake syrup made from corn syrup.

The center is located at 150 Snake Den Rd. Maple sugaring for families will be offered again on March 22 at 1 p.m., and an adult-only demonstration followed by a bonfire social is scheduled for March 21 from 4 to 6 p.m.