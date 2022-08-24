Friends of Wallisch seeks small business partnerships

With the current 2022 season underway, the Friends of Wallisch are looking for local trade community support during their preservation and restoration projects for the coming 2023 season. The program has been altered for local trade contractors providing goods and services in lieu of payment.

As an incentive for local small businesses the Friends group will upgrade any donation of goods or services to the next Corporate Sponsorship Level. For example, a repair or restoration valued at $1,000, typically a Silver sponsorship, will be upgraded to Gold (a $2,500 value).

There are many opportunities to take advantage of this program, and project scope can be tailored to individual small businesses.

The FOWH Fund Drive is now underway and sponsorships will run from the Friends of Wallisch Music Festival, slated for September 10, 2022 (65 Lincoln Ave, West Milford), through August 2023.

If interested, contact the Friends of Wallisch Homestead via wallischhomestead.org to speak to a representative for project opportunities or sponsorship details.