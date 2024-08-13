Greenwood Lake marks centennial this weekend

Greenwood Lake, N.Y., will celebrate its centennial this weekend with a number of events.

They include a parade and Family Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Church and proceed down Windermere Avenue.

At noon, everyone will gather in the center of the field for a drone photo that will be put in the 2074 time capsule.

There will be musical performances from noon to 8 p.m. with DJ Ryan O’Rourke playing during break-downs and set-ups.

Rock Underground will perform from noon to 2 p.m., the Melissa Ping Band from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; Voodoo Strangers from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; and Vinyl Tap from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

During the day, there will be free carriage rides, bounce houses provided by the Greenwood Lake Chamber of Commerce, a dance demonstration, an Orange County Sheriff Canine unit demonstrations, emergency vehicles to explore, scavenger hunts, three-legged and sack races, a tug of war, a dunk tank, a pie-eating contest, and children’s games and activities as well as vendors and food trucks.

At 8 p.m., there will be a ball drop with the person holding the number of the winning ball receiving cash.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, a 1974 time capsule will be opened at 10 a.m. at 51 Waterstone Road.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, there will be a baseball game played with 19th-century rules at Brian Bennett Field, behind CVS. It is free with refreshments for all.