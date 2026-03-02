Hewitt woman’s Best Friend Dog Rescue saves hundreds, seeks foster families

Gail Malaguti of Hewitt has turned a lifelong love of animals into a thriving nonprofit, Best Friend Dog Rescue, Inc., which has saved 500 dogs in less than two years.

Malaguti, who began volunteering at animal shelters as a child, launched the rescue in 2024 after gaining experience running a smaller nonprofit dog rescue from 2019 to 2023. The organization focuses on saving strays and dogs from high-kill shelters in Texas, Louisiana, and the local West Milford area. This week, Best Friend expects 20 new dogs, bringing the total in foster care to 45.

The rescue emphasizes comprehensive care for foster dogs, including supplies, training, veterinary bills, and treatment for heartworm-positive dogs. Dogs deemed unfit for adoption are sent to Pack Ethic Rescue in Sprakers, N.Y., where they are placed in sanctuary packs with cabins to live out their lives comfortably.

Foster families can adopt their dogs, and if an adoption does not work out, the dog is always taken back. Adoption fees vary by age, with discounts for veterans, active military, first responders, law enforcement and senior citizens.

Best Friend relies solely on donations, fundraisers, and adoption fees. Volunteers include Lora Mussina, a foster coordinator and mother of four, and Malaguti’s 81-year-old mother, who serves as treasurer. The organization recently received a donation from West Milford School bus drivers who raised funds through clothing collection bins.

Upcoming events include an adoption day on March 28 at PetSmart in Union and a garage sale in June at the West Milford Elks. Available dogs and volunteer opportunities can be found at BestFriendDogRescue.com.