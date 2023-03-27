Incumbents to face Democrats in mayor, council races

West Milford will have contested races for mayor and two Township Council seats in the Nov. 7 election.

Democrats have filed to run against the incumbent Republicans.

Mayor Michele Dale will face Melissa Brown Blaeuer, co-leader of the West Milford Democratic Municipal Committee.

Karen Phelan, the other co-leader, and Mary Granata will run against Councilmen Michael Chazukow and David Marsden.

Blaeuer and Phelan also ran for council seats last year, losing to Kevin Goodsir and Matthew Conlon.

In addition, Blaeuer ran for the council in 2014 and 2015 and for the state Assembly in 2021.

Dale was elected mayor in 2019. She was council president in 2016 but lost Republican primaries for a council seat in 2016 and 2017.

Chazukow and Marsden were elected to three-year terms in 2020, when the GOP incumbents did not seek re-election. They were unopposed that year.