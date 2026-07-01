Lecture explores Long Pond Ironworks’ role in revolution

As part of its America250 programming, the West Milford Library presented “The History of the Long Pond Ironworks“ presented by Kerry O’Brien, president of the Friends of Long Pond Ironworks, on June 30.

O’Brien explained the history of mining and manufacturing iron products in the Long Pond Ironworks and other ironworks in the New Jersey Highlands and iron‘s role in the American Revolutionary War.

The American Revolution was fought, not only by soldiers, but also by industry. New Jersey Highlands became one of the colonies’ most important sources of iron ore and manufactured iron products. The Highlands region supplied weapons, ammunition, and defensive structures that were essential to the cause. They were produced in numerous ironworks such as Long Pond Ironworks, Ringwood Manor, Sterling Mines and other regional furnaces.

O’Brien explain that by the mid-1700s, the Colonies were producing large amounts of iron and pig iron. Britain wanted the colonies to supply raw materials, but did not want them to become manufacturing competitors.The Iron Act of 1750 encouraged production of raw iron in the Colonies, but prohibited the construction of certain iron manufacturing facilities in America. This prevented the colonies from becoming economically independent and added to the growing Colonial resentment towards British control.

One of the most famous defenses manufactured in the Highlands was the Great Chain. It was a massive chain that stretched across the Hudson River at West Point. Its purpose was to prevent the British warships from sailing up the Hudson River to isolate New England from the rest of the Colonies. It was forged primarily at the Sterling Ironworks and was one of the most important engineering projects of the revolution. Thirteen links, each representing an original colony, is on display at the West Point Military Academy.

Other important defenses were the Marine chevaux-de-frise. They were underwater wooden barriers tipped with iron points manufactured in the Highlands. They were designed to damage or sink British ships by piercing ships’ hulls.

O’Brien described Robert Erskine’s numerous diversified contributions to the revolution. Originally from Scotland, he nonetheless became a patriot and supported the cause. He was ironmaster of the Ringwood and Long Pond Ironworks. He was George Washington’s Surveyor General and made detailed maps that guided troop movements. When Washington said he wanted “no sodden cakes” for his troops, Erskine, also an inventor, designed and manufacture portable ovens.

O’Brien also spoke about John Jacob Fraesch’s contributions. He was a Swiss-born ironmaster, who became one of the most important figures in New Jersey iron industry. He founded and operated the Hibernia Furnace in Morris County, which manufactured military supplies for the Continental Army. To overcome a shortage of workers, he employed skilled Hessian prisoners of war with whom he communicated in his native tongue, German.

The American Revolution was won not only on the battlefield, but also in the mines and ironworks of the the New Jersey Highlands.