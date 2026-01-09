Local pastor shares his recovery journey

Nick Padovani’s journey from drug addiction to pastor of Almond Branch Church is a story of resilience, faith and service.

Padovani’s parents divorced when he was 2, leaving him in Rockland County with his father while his mother moved to West Milford. The separation contributed to feelings of isolation that led to substance abuse.

In 2003, Padovani moved to West Milford to live with his mother and her husband, but his struggles continued. After graduating from West Milford High School, he attended Hofstra University, where studies in science and philosophy opened his mind to God. One night in his dorm room, he said he felt God’s presence, inspiring him to leave drugs behind.

Returning to West Milford, he enrolled at Pillar College, met his future wife, Kelly, and worked at Mirra Vie assisted living. His work and outreach led to a “mini house church” Bible study, which drew up to 30 young people. A coworker later introduced him to the Christian Life Center, where he became a youth pastor.

Padovani earned a master’s degree in social work from Rutgers University, interning with West Milford’s high school special education department. During this time, he envisioned becoming pastor of the church, then called the Christian Life Center. He and Kelly were offered the position after the previous pastor retired.

Padovani now leads Almond Branch Church, counseling participants in the Awake and Recovery program, publishing four books and conducting mission work in the Middle East and China. He also works with local pastors to unify community efforts.

He lives in West Milford with Kelly and their three daughters: Annabelle, 12; Morgan, 9; and Eden, 4.