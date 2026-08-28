Long Pond Ironworks to host Weekend of Living History

The Friends of Long Pond Ironworks will transport visitors to the 1830s and 1840s during a Weekend of Living History at Long Pond Ironworks State Park, featuring 19th-century crafts, cooking, games, military demonstrations and entertainment for all ages.

The event will showcase high-society activities presented by the Royal Sussex Society, while Her Majesty’s 35th Royal Sussex Regiment will conduct musketry drills and military demonstrations.

A Saturday night Candle Lantern Tour will begin at 8 p.m., featuring stories from the West Milford Players and music by the Ministers of Apollo. Space is limited, and tickets must be reserved in advance. Admission is $10 per person, and children younger than 10 are not permitted on the lantern tour due to safety concerns and adult themes.

Day admission is $10 per person at the door. Candle Lantern Tour tickets are also $10 per person.

For more information or to reserve lantern tour tickets, call 973-657-1688. Additional information is available through the Friends of Long Pond Ironworks on Facebook and Instagram or at longpondironworks.org.

Long Pond Ironworks State Park is at 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt.