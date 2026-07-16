Nick Veliky appointed to Passaic County Board of Commissioners

The Passaic County Board of Commissioners has welcomed Nick Veliky of Clifton as its newest member following his selection by the Passaic County Democratic Committee to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Commissioner John W. Bartlett.

Veliky, a lifelong Clifton resident, is a marketing and business development professional. He previously served as president of the Clifton Democratic Club and is an ordained permanent deacon in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Paterson.

Veliky and his wife, Sharon, have three children, all of whom were raised in Clifton.

”John Bartlett leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of public service that touched every corner of Passaic County, from our roads and bridges to our parks and open spaces,” Commissioner Director Sandi Lazzara said. “Nick Veliky brings deep community roots, a lifetime of service and a genuine commitment to helping others.”

Veliky was sworn in during the July 14 Board of County Commissioners meeting at Dey Mansion.

”I am deeply honored by the confidence placed in me and grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Passaic County,” Veliky said. “I want to thank Commissioner John Bartlett for his years of dedicated service to our county and for the example he has set through his commitment to public service.”

Veliky said his priorities include working with fellow commissioners to keep Passaic County affordable, invest in infrastructure, support seniors and veterans, strengthen public safety and continue providing services to residents.