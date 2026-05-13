Passaic County accepts land donation to expand Camp Hope

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners has voted to accept the donation of a property located at Block 6717, Lot 1 in the Township of West Milford, which will be incorporated into Camp Hope.

The property was donated to the county and will expand the footprint of Camp Hope, a beloved county-owned facility that has served Passaic County residents for decades.

“This is a wonderful gift to the people of Passaic County,” said Passaic County Commissioner Director Sandi Lazzara. “Camp Hope is a special place and growing that property means we can do even more for the communities and residents we serve there.”

Camp Hope is a county-owned camp and recreational facility in West Milford that provides outdoor programming and community space for residents throughout the region. The addition of the donated land expands the county’s ability to develop and maintain the site for public use.