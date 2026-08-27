Passaic County Commissioner Bruce James dies

Passaic County Commissioner Bruce James, who served on the Board of County Commissioners for nearly two decades, died Thursday, according to the board.

James was first elected to the board in November 2005 after a career with the Passaic County Board of Social Services, where he worked as a caseworker and later as a supervisor.

In a statement released on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, Commissioner Director Sandi Lazzara described James as a dedicated public servant who brought the experiences of residents into his work on the board.

“He had sat across the desk from residents on the hardest day of their lives and he brought those people into the Board room with him every single time we voted,” Lazzara said.

James was also known for advocating for fiscal responsibility and supporting investments in county parks and public safety. Lazzara said his work helped contribute to the county achieving its strongest credit rating in its history.

“He fought for the people and the equipment to protect this county, and he did not wait to be asked,” Lazzara said.

A Clifton resident for nearly 40 years, James also served for many years as president of his labor organization and advocated for county workers. He volunteered with the Passaic County Food Bank, St. Joseph’s early intervention program and the Greater Paterson OIC.

“We will miss our colleague and friend,” Lazzara said. “Our deepest condolences go to Bruce’s family and friends. Thank you for sharing him with us for so long.”