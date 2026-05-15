Passaic County to expand prevention and intervention programs

The Passaic County Board of County Commissioners approved contracts with four local organizations this month to implement the county’s Youth Services Commission Comprehensive Plan for 2026, with renewal options for up to four additional years.

“Investing in our youth is investing in the future of this county,” said Commissioner Director Sandi Lazzara. “These organizations do vital work in our communities every single day, and this funding helps make sure that work doesn’t stop.”

The initiative is designed to support young people across a range of needs, from early prevention and academic support to mentoring and reentry services for youth involved in the juvenile justice system.

The YWCA Northern New Jersey will operate the Junior Jumpstart program for teens ages 13 to 17, focusing on college and trade school preparation, particularly for students who may be the first in their families to pursue postsecondary education.

The Center for Family Services will provide a mentoring program for youth ages 10 to 17 involved in or at risk of involvement with the juvenile justice system or Family Crisis Unit, pairing participants with mentors and wraparound support services.

Strobles Outreach for Kingdom Kids will launch the county’s first Youth Success Lab, a year-round early intervention program for children as young as nine aimed at identifying academic, behavioral and emotional risks early.

iMatter2 will offer case management and diversion services for youth on the edge of deeper system involvement, with a focus on family engagement and individualized support.

County officials said the coordinated effort is intended to strengthen prevention, reduce justice system involvement, and help young people build long-term success.